Riddle vs. Seth Rollins, Raw Women’s Title Match Set For WWE Summerslam

WWE has set Seth Rollins vs. Riddle and a Raw Women’s Championship match for WWE Summerslam. WWE announced on Monday just before Raw that Rollins and Riddle will do battle at the PPV.

Then, on Raw, in was announced that Bianca Belair will defend her championship against Becky Lynch at the PPV. The match was set after Lynch revealed that she would be facing the winner of Belair vs. Carmella from tonight’s show. Belair defeated Carmella to retain her title and will defend against Lynch at the PPV.

Summerslam takes on July 30th from Nashville, Tennessee and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network. We’ll have an updated card after tonight’s Raw ends.