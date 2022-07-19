wrestling / News
Riddle vs. Seth Rollins, Raw Women’s Title Match Set For WWE Summerslam
WWE has set Seth Rollins vs. Riddle and a Raw Women’s Championship match for WWE Summerslam. WWE announced on Monday just before Raw that Rollins and Riddle will do battle at the PPV.
Then, on Raw, in was announced that Bianca Belair will defend her championship against Becky Lynch at the PPV. The match was set after Lynch revealed that she would be facing the winner of Belair vs. Carmella from tonight’s show. Belair defeated Carmella to retain her title and will defend against Lynch at the PPV.
Summerslam takes on July 30th from Nashville, Tennessee and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network. We’ll have an updated card after tonight’s Raw ends.
#WWERaw Women's Champion @BiancaBelairWWE defends against @BeckyLynchWWE at #SummerSlam on July 30!@peacockTV @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/toEnt4XRHQ
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2022
Does Seth "Slammin" Rollins have a trick or two up his sleeve against @SuperKingofBros at #SummerSlam? pic.twitter.com/NPxTWd4FfB
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Nia Jax Comments On Her Relationship With Vince McMahon, Says She’s A ‘Vince Girl’
- Chris Jericho Said He Was Losing His Mind When Claudio Castagnoli Swung Him On Cage, Says It Was His Idea
- Goldberg Reveals His Contract Status With WWE, Says He’s In Good Shape
- Goldberg On His WCW Streak Being Embellished, How He Would Have Had It End