wrestling / News

Riho Makes Return on AEW Collision to Confront Serena Deeb

June 29, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Riho AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

Riho made her return on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision to confront Serena Deeb after her match. Deeb defeated Kelly Madan and then made another open challenge. Riho came out and went face-to-face with her. Riho has been absent since AEW Big Business back in March.

