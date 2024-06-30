wrestling / News
Riho Makes Return on AEW Collision to Confront Serena Deeb
June 29, 2024 | Posted by
Riho made her return on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision to confront Serena Deeb after her match. Deeb defeated Kelly Madan and then made another open challenge. Riho came out and went face-to-face with her. Riho has been absent since AEW Big Business back in March.
First-ever #AEW Women's World Champion Riho has answered the call!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@SerenaDeeb | #Riho pic.twitter.com/woKAEfVR74
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 30, 2024