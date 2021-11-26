wrestling / News

Ringside Collectibles Reveals Exclusive Darby Allin Action Figure

November 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Darby Allin AEW Dynamite

Ringside Collectibles has a new exclusive “Coffin Drop” action figure for Darby Allin and they are now taking pre-orders. The company revealed the figure as you can see below, which will include two interchangeable heads, a body bag, an entrance jacket, a coffin-shaped skateboard and more:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Darby Allin, Ringside Collectibles, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading