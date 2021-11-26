wrestling / News
Ringside Collectibles Reveals Exclusive Darby Allin Action Figure
November 26, 2021 | Posted by
Ringside Collectibles has a new exclusive “Coffin Drop” action figure for Darby Allin and they are now taking pre-orders. The company revealed the figure as you can see below, which will include two interchangeable heads, a body bag, an entrance jacket, a coffin-shaped skateboard and more:
⚰️ COFFIN DROP EXCLUSIVE ⚰️#CoffinDrop #DarbyAllin #AEW #RingsideExclusive is up for PRE-ORDER!
Shop now at https://t.co/yVWJCXrXnh!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #Jazwares @AEW @AEWonTNT @DarbyAllin @AEWbyJazwares pic.twitter.com/cPIxErqWym
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) November 26, 2021
