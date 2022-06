This week’s MLW: Fusion is themed as “Rise of the Renegades,” and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and has the following card:

* Caribbean Championship Match: Octagon Jr vs. Matt Cross

* Mexican Strap Match: Aramis vs. Gino Medina

* Von Hammers vs. Richard Holliday, Mads Krugger & King Muertes