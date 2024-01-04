Road Dogg Says He’s A Better Sports Entertainer Than MJF

Road Dogg is making headlines again, this time by saying he’s a better sports entertainer than former AEW World Champion MJF. Road Dogg typically does a segment on his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast (via Fightful) in which he compares himself to other wrestlers. In most cases, he takes time to praise them as well, and the line usually appears to be tongue-in-cheek.

He said: “The fact that I’ve taken this long should make everybody mad. Are they pissed, you think, by now?” Road Dogg asked after taking a few seconds to answer. I don’t know, dude, he’s great. He’s a really great promo. He’s not a great wrestler, in my mind, but I wasn’t even a good one, so I don’t compare that to. Let me just give this to you plain and simple. The Road Dogg is a better sports entertainer than MJF. That is no disrespect to MJF, I’ve met the individual, very respectful young man, very smart young man. Smart in the way he eats, the way he trains, surpasses me in everything, but I wanted to make the one line that everybody will read very clear; I’m a better sports entertainer than MJF. I get it. Then, I’ll trend. Thank you guys for that. If they listen to the whole thing, as a human being, I think the dude is a good dude. Spent some time with him at a…sat with him and Billy [Billy Gunn] while we watched Grado work at the convention we were at, and had a blast. Great guy. Great at what we do. Would be tremendous in WWE. Never say never. I hope I get the opportunity to work with him. Again, let me make it very simple for you guys; I’m a better sports entertainer than MJF.“