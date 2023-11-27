Road Dogg Thinks Motor City Machine Guns Would Fit In WWE

Road Dogg is a fan of the Motor City Machine Guns and believes the Impact team would fit well in WWE. Road Dogg weighed in on Chris Sabin and Impact World Champion Alex Shelley on the latest episode of Oh… You Didn’t Know and how he thinks they would thrive in the WWE environment. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the Machine Guns: “A lot of great talent came through there, but I feel like all of them had opportunities at other places too. The Motor City Machine Guns, as a team I think they would fit perfect, and I think they’d be good WWE Superstars.”

On working with the two in TNA: “I don’t know how old they are now and if they’re ready still to run that kind of schedule, but I loved working with them when I was there. I knew they were the future and I knew I was already the past, I wasn’t even the present anymore. So, it was really fun to get to work with those guys.”