Road Dogg Recalls Taking Stiff Kicks From Bryan Danielson In WWE, Praises Daniel Garcia’s Work

Road Dogg had some in-ring experiences with Bryan Danielson in WWE, and he recently recalled how stiff the former Daniel Bryan’s kicks could be. The new WWE SVP of Live Events talked about Danielson’s match with Daniel Garcia in AEW and shared his own experiences with Danielson on his Oh… You Didn’t Know podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On taking kicks from Danielson in WWE: “Yeah, he was stiff. He just kicked me real hard. I was like, ‘Hell. Don’t do that. I’m going to slap my leg when I hit you, so don’t kick me hard.”

On Danielson’s match with Daniel Garcia in AEW: “They had a heck of a match, I tell you what. Those two beat the tar out of each other. If that’s what you’re into, you were dang sure into that one, because that’s just good ol’ pro rasslin.’ Guys like [Daniel Garcia] whose work gets them over. You don’t see him as a character, as a larger than life, jumping off the screen at me, he’s not that guy. But, his work gets him over and look, you can say that for a lot of people now, but he’s got it a strong worth ethic and he works hard.”