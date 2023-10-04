– During the latest edition of Oh You Didn’t Know, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recalled the infamous fight that took place between Steve Blackman and JBL, which he was present for when it happened. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Road Dogg on Steve Blackman: “I was scared to death of him. I was present at the fight between him and Bradshaw, where it’s told so and so was knocked out cold and this was that. None of that happened, but it was a scary place to be and Bradshaw was not on the happy end of it.”

On how the fight scared him: “[The brawl] wasn’t all that it was cracked up to be, but it was dang sure a fight… it scared me.”