Rob Van Dam Discusses Comparisons to Riddle, Thinks He’s a ‘Good Guy’

– Sportskeeda’s Riju Dasgupta recently spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam, who discussed comparisons between himself and WWE Superstar Riddle. He stated the following:

“I like Matt. He’s a good guy. I can see the influence and why people would say that [compare him to Riddle]. The style that I used to do, it was fought against by the office a lot, and now people flip over the top rope to the floor so much, it’s not really as exciting. I think it’s harder to stand out nowadays, especially if you’re trying to stand out with your moves. Matt has his own unique style of MMA that he brings. I used to wrestle barefoot when I started out also. But yeah, he’s definitely a character everyone’s gonna remember.”

Riddle is currently scheduled to compete in the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship at next weekend’s event. He will be facing WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, and AJ Styles.