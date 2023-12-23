Rob Van Dam Doesn’t Consider Any Debt Owed to Him by Paul Heyman

– During an appearance on Party With Marty, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam spoke to Marty Jannetty on money he was owed during his ECW run. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Rob Van Dam on if he’s owed any debt by Paul Heyman: “No, I don’t consider there to be any debt there. There’s people that I have literally given money to that were going to pay me right back but never did 10-15 years ago that I don’t consider there being a debt to. Paul [Heyman] never had any personal debt to me.”

On former ECW owners HHG owing him the money: “I mean, it was the company, HHG [that had to pay him a debt]. That’s how I look at it. The company didn’t pay me for some things but it did pay me enough to keep me happy going through it. Just, eventually, sh*t I wasn’t getting paid for which was royalties, pay-per-view bonuses — that sh*t was adding up but there was no way to even track that. I got nothing for that. The trust was betrayed there.”