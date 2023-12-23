Rob Van Dam Says He Doesn’t Talk to Triple H, Comments On Working With Tony Khan

In an interview with Party with Marty (via Wrestling Inc), Rob Van Dam spoke about his working relationships with WWE and AEW, admitting he hasn’t talked with Triple H.

He said: “If I had that relationship with him where we talked, then maybe I would be there. I’m assuming that’s a big reason why I’m not there,. Everyone can see I’m still in f***ing better shape than ever. I can work with a motherf***er; if you ask me why I’m not there, I’d probably say relationships with the office, but I don’t know.”

Meanwhile, he said he had a good working relationship with AEW CEO Tony Khan. He added: “He’s got this genuine positiveness about him that makes me feel like he appreciates me much like a fan. After my matches, he will say like, ‘Rob,’ and he will want to break it down. That goes so, so far, because we’re there mostly all of us are there for the guy that’s paying us and we want him to be happy, right? A lot of times that doesn’t happen.“