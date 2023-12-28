– During the latest edition of his 1 Of A Kind podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam spoke about the AEW product, and why AEW is reflective of the modern wrestling product, causing AEW to receive both positive and negative criticism. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Rob Van Dam on AEW’s product versus WWE: “My perspective on that is AEW is a lot more reflective of today’s current product, but I think the new young guys in WWE also represent the new product. They just seem to be a little more detached to the foundation, because of the corporate structure of WWE. All the agents, all the authority that trickles down to the talent keeps everybody abreast of when they’re crossing lines, when they’re doing things that aren’t done for a certain reason. I feel like, with AEW, it’s more free thinkers, maybe a little more ‘Hey, there’s no reason not to do this move.'”

RVD on the possible mindset of AEW talent: “I think AEW and they’re talent, I think they’re like ‘Hey, you know what? I hear you. I’m not really listening. Eat my dust. We’re doing it. And we’re proving everybody wrong.’ So that’s their perspective. That’s what makes change. Is it good? Is it for the better, overall, in the big picture? It’s not good for the old-school foundation of what wrestling was, but if I’m going to accept that that’s a thing of the past, then what? Now I’ve got an open clear mind to look at it from a different perspective, and to judge it for what it is. Is it entertaining? F**k yeah. Are people watching it? Yeah. Is there a lot of talent? Absolutely. So I think we have to change our standards because the same product isn’t going to be offered anymore that used to be.”

Rob Van Dam has made several appearances in AEW earlier this year and wrestled three matches.