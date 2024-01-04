Rob Van Dam Recalls Some Of His Favorite Matches, Wrestling Mustafa In WCW

Rob Van Dam recently looked back at some of his favorite types of matches he had, as well as a memory of wrestling Mustafa Saed in WCW. The WWE Hall of Famer was asked about his favorite “under the radar” matches in his career on a recent episode of 1 Of a Kind, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:

On some of his favorite matches: “I talk about the Jerry Lynn matches a lot… love working with Bam Bam [Bigelow]. I always tried to have the best match regardless of who I was in the ring with. So that’s when I really was pulling everything together, was when my agenda was, ‘Man, what can I do with Spike Dudley?’ And I would beat the s*8t out of him, and I would love the matches afterwards. I would feel just like I did if I wrestled Kamala or One Man Gang or something in the respects of, ‘Man, f**king, I loved that match. It was awesome, the crowd was so into it. We did some amazing s**t.’ When I could feel like that regardless of who I was there with, that would be mission accomplished.”

On wrestling Mustafa in WCW: “I forgot that I had wrestled and met Mustafa before ECW. And until recently, I had this memory — and it had to be Mustafa. it just had to be. And I looked it up, and sure enough he was in WCW with me in ’93. We had a match in Pensacola, and we were both fairly green, young. And we’re out there wrestling each other, and the lights went out in the building. And so that was like a true test, you know? Like, ‘Oh f**k, what do we do?’ We handled it, you know what I mean? Whatever he did, he had me in a headlock or bear hug, I think a bear hug for a lot of it when we were out. And Bill Dundee was the agent that gave us props afterwards for doing it. And I’m not saying that was one of my best matches, but that just popped into my head. Because I totally forgot that that was the same dude that would have been New Jack’s partner in ’96, that I had even worked with him before.”

