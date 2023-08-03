Rob Van Dam on Feeling Insulted by the WWE Hardcore Division

– During a recent edition of his 1 Of A Kind podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam discussed why he felt insulted by the Hardcore Division and Hardcore Championship in WWE. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I felt like they were making fun of us in ECW because we have this, in my opinion, superior art form, making wrestling cool to people that aren’t even wrestling fans. Then I would see the Hardcore title match on ‘Monday Night Raw’ or whatever, and in my opinion, I thought they were making a joke of it. RIP Crash Holly but it pretty much meant the hot dog stand was gonna get tipped over … the Hardcore match was something to laugh at.”

Rob Van Dam would later sign with WWE in 2001, winning the Hardcore Championship the same year. The WWE Hardcore Title was ultimately unified with the WWE Intercontinental Championship when Rob Van Dam defeated Tommy Dreamer in 2002.