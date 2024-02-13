wrestling / News
Rob Van Dam Says He’s More Comfortable In AEW Than He Was In WWE
Rob Van Dam says he’s more comfortable in AEW than he was in WWE, and recently explained why. The ECW legend has competed in a number of matches in AEW, and he spoke about his experiences there on his 1 Of a Kind podcast.
“I get a lot of respect there, obviously,” RVD noted (per Wrestling Inc). “I’m more comfortable there than I am at WWE. It feels less grandioso; it has a very important indie vibe that’s cranked up to like, ‘Boom, it’s TV day.'”
He continued, “It’s not the same as the pressure – at least it doesn’t seem like it – around WWE. By that I mean like the agenda or what your job is to do throughout the entire day. It seems less complicated.”
Van Dam’s most recent match was a hardcore bout against Swerve Strickland on the January 31st episode of Dynamite, which saw Strickland come out victorious.
