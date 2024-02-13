Rob Van Dam says he’s more comfortable in AEW than he was in WWE, and recently explained why. The ECW legend has competed in a number of matches in AEW, and he spoke about his experiences there on his 1 Of a Kind podcast.

“I get a lot of respect there, obviously,” RVD noted (per Wrestling Inc). “I’m more comfortable there than I am at WWE. It feels less grandioso; it has a very important indie vibe that’s cranked up to like, ‘Boom, it’s TV day.'”

He continued, “It’s not the same as the pressure – at least it doesn’t seem like it – around WWE. By that I mean like the agenda or what your job is to do throughout the entire day. It seems less complicated.”

Van Dam’s most recent match was a hardcore bout against Swerve Strickland on the January 31st episode of Dynamite, which saw Strickland come out victorious.