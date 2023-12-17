Rob Van Dam On Why He Wasn’t Comfortable Working With Steve Austin In WWE

Rob Van Dam worked with Steve Austin during their time together in WWE, and he recently explained why he wasn’t very comfortable with it. RVD spoke about the experience on his 1 Of A Kind podcast, and you can see highlights below courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On his experience working with Austin at the time: “He was intimidating around the clock, he was an authoritative figure, and I did feel certain ways because of that.”

On not being comfortable working with Austin then: “I’ve always liked Steve, but back then working with him in WWE, with me getting a big push, it wasn’t something that I was real comfortable [with] and it wasn’t like he was just like a dude that I work with.”