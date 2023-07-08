Rob Van Dam Comments on Will Ospreay & Kenny Omega Tiger Driver ’97 Spot From AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega’s match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door drew some attention for a dangerous-looking Tiger Driver ’97, and Rob Van Dam recently reacted to the spot. The move resulted in Omega landing on his head and RVD was asked about the spot on his 1 of a Kind podcast.

“I’m not gonna shame anybody for it because I don’t know… I’m not gonna assume anything,” Van Dam said (per Wrestling Inc). “I know that because I was so flexible, and because I always wanted to put everything into all of my bumps, and because my style was so action-oriented, I used to always tell people, like if they give me a back suplex, to go ahead and throw me on the back of my neck.”

Other than that moment, the match has been heavily praised by many who have seen it. Ospreay defeated Omega to win back the IWGP United States Championship.