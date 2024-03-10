– During a recent edition of the 1 Of A Kind podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam discussed Will Ospreay joining AEW and a potential dream match between the two. According to RVD, he’s aware fans want a match between the two to happen. While he thinks the match could happen, he’s not sure what the next steps to make it work would be. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Rob Van Dam on a potential dream match with Will Ospreay: “I think that we’re both pioneers from different time periods. You know, I’ve brought in a lot of stuff and style back in the day that has become a style [today], and then I think he’s done the same thing, showing us stuff that takes it to the next level.”

RVD on not sure how the match would come together due to his AEW record: “I don’t know what to expect, but we talked about my win-loss record last week. I’m two in three on my AEW record so far. If he wants to bring me in to give the kids these fantasy matches, hey, it’s not a bad position to be in.”

Will Ospreay made his in-ring debut as part of the AEW roster last weekend at AEW Revolution. He beat Konosuke Takeshita in a singles match. Rob Van Dam is actually scheduled to appear again for AEW on the April 20 edition of Dynamite next month. He last wrestled for AEW last month on Dynamite, teaming with Hook and Hangman Page in a losing effort against Samoa Joe, Brian Cage, and Swerve Strickland.