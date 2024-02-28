Rob Van Dam on People in AEW Making Him Feel Very Welcome at Dynamite

– During a recent edition of his 1 Of A Kind podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam discussed appearing on last week’s AEW Dynamite and competing in a six-man tag team match. RVD teamed with Hangman Page and Hook against Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Brian Cage. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Rob Van Dam on his tag team match on last week’s Dynamite: “It was good. It was a six-man tag, and those are complex with everyone trying to be in the right spot. There was a lot of chaotic energy to it, but it was fun. Crowd was awesome. Of course, RVD got the biggest pops ever.”

His thoughts on the match: “It was good. All those guys are good, but like I said, it was a little bit chaotic. I was in the ring with Joe, but it might have been a couple moves here and there, or it could have been a save or whatever. There was just so much going on. It’s not the same as being in there and wrestling around with somebody in the ring for a little bit, although that does happen. That is part of the match, people pair off and do that, but I don’t know. I guess I felt like I was in there for a long time, and people were taking turns whipping on me. But it was cool. Everyone’s good.”

On a lot of people in AEW going out of their way to make him feel welcome: “Everyone at AEW, not everyone, but a lot of the guys really went out of their way to make me feel appreciated and welcome. They were like, ‘Hey, some of us might be a little apprehensive about coming up and telling you this, but we’re all so excited that you’re here and so stoked. It’s so cool.’ There was a few particular guys that said that. I’ll always remember that. That stands out. It definitely puts me in a definitely perspective than in WWE, where I kind of just felt replaceable, expendable, might be there next week, might not. I never knew how to feel [laughs]. I never knew if I was really being appreciated or not there because there was so much balance of different energies conflicting. Totally, no pressure [in AEW].”

Samoa Joe’s team won the match. As noted, Tony Khan also announced that RVD will be appeared on the April 20 edition of AEW Dynamite.