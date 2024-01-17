Rob Van Dam Weighs In On Tonight’s Samoa Joe vs. HOOK Match on AEW Dynamite

In the latest 1 of a Kind podcast (via Fightful), Rob Van Dam gave his thoughts on tonight’s AEW World title match between Samoa Joe and HOOK on Dynamite. The match has been controversial on social media, with some questioning if HOOK “deserves” the shot.

When asked if HOOK can be a star, RVD said: “From what I know about him, absolutely. What I don’t know about him is very important because this sounds like a good matchup, it’s probably a really exciting matchup if you’ve followed the pathway that HOOK is on and seen what he’s overcome to find the obstacle now that is Samoa Joe. I haven’t unfortunately been following the matches he’s had since [he teamed with] me, so I don’t know that part of it, otherwise it sounds like a [match where] cool couple of guys that do jiu-jitsu, mat wrestling with one of them being much bigger much more experienced in my dear friend Samoa Joe. Sounds like it might be a schooling of sorts, but I’m sure if I had a bigger picture and knew what his pathway coming into facing Samoa Joe, it sounds like what they did was compelling.“