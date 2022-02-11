wrestling / News
Rob Van Dam Set For OTT Scrappermania 6
February 11, 2022 | Posted by
Over the Top Wrestling has announced that Rob Van Dam will be part of their upcoming event ScrapperMania 6 on March 12. This will be RVD’s first match since September of last year. It’s also his first appearance for OTT. This is the company’s first ScrapperMania since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other talent set for the OTT event include Scotty 2 Hotty, Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland, Mark Haskins and more.
ScrapperMania 6
March 12th from The National Stadium #Dublin Ireland #StPatrick Festivities
Tickets https://t.co/3y2dzpoIMU #OTT
by @ShaunofRyan pic.twitter.com/7kvUijykxX
— OTT WRESTLING (@OTT_wrestling) February 11, 2022