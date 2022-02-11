Rob Van Dam Set For OTT Scrappermania 6

Over the Top Wrestling has announced that Rob Van Dam will be part of their upcoming event ScrapperMania 6 on March 12. This will be RVD’s first match since September of last year. It’s also his first appearance for OTT. This is the company’s first ScrapperMania since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other talent set for the OTT event include Scotty 2 Hotty, Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland, Mark Haskins and more.