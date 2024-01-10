Rob Van Dam on The Rock Returning to Work With The Bloodline

– During the latest edition of 1 Of A Kind, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam discussed The Rock making a surprise return to WWE at Monday Night Raw Day 1. RVD noted that The Rock is looking to support his family members in The Bloodline by coming back. Rob Van Dam stated on The Rock (via WrestlingInc.com):

“The Bloodline is or has taken over, and The Rock’s coming to support that. That’s why he’s coming back. He’s not coming back because he misses wrestling. He’s not coming back because he needs to get in the ring again, real bad. Making all that money, doing movies, has [been] wearing him out, and he needs to get in the ring and bang his elbows and knees or anything like that. He’s coming to support his family and to pay it forward with The Bloodline by drawing attention, and money, and everything that comes with that.”