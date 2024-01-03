– During the latest edition of 1 Of A Kind podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recalled his epic bout with John Cena at ECW One Night Stand 2006, which saw RVD beat Cena to capture the WWE Championship. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Rob Van Dam on Cena’s reaction to the fan reception at ECW One Night Stand: “I think Cena enjoyed it. He enjoyed working with the crowd, I think, either way. I can’t speak for him. I know getting cheers can be a lot more fun than getting boos, but sometimes, some of the guys don’t even care, or they get boos all the time, and that’s what their deal is, so that’s what they want.”

On not realizing fans would throw the shirt back: “I can’t say for sure, but I know he knew what he was in for that night, and he was ready for it. But I didn’t know what that meant…I didn’t know it was going to have the shirt-throwing contest. That was great. I was laughing cause I was like ‘Oh my god…nobody wants the shirt.’ I was like ‘Man, this crowd is f*****g awesome.’ That was all so real.”