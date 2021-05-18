Rob Van Dam Reveals Who Got Him Into Marijuana

Rob Van Dam looked back on his long history with marijuana and who got him started using weed in a new interview. RVD has long been associated with pot and is an advocate for legalization, as well as starting his own CBD brand. Speaking on his WWE Icons special, he talked about the first time he ever smoked weed.

“It was actually 1991,” Van Dam said (per Fightful). “I had a wrestling show in Jamaica. All the boys were so excited because the ganja was plentiful. I didn’t smoke it. I didn’t want to. But, we were all at a cabana and the boys were passing around a joint and I remember Jimmy Del Rey saying, ‘Here.’ I was like, ‘Oh. No thank you. I’m good.’ He’s like, ‘Hit it you Prima Donna it’s not going to kill you.’ I was like, oh. okay. I remember hitting it one time. Did not enjoy it. I remember staring at the wall and feeling more paranoid. ‘They’re going to say I’m stoned now. Why am I looking at the wall?’ That was my first experience. I was noticing these athletes that I look up to that are in great shape, a lot of them smoke weed. That made me think maybe I should look into it. That opened up this whole new universe.”

