New Article Reveals The Rock Has Five Half-Siblings Confirmed By DNA Tests

The Rock’s family is bigger than many people know, as a new article has shined a spotlight on five previously-unrevealed half-siblings of the Great One. Sports Illustrated has an extensive new feature article which reveals that a series of DNA tests revealed five people who count Rocky Johnson as their biological father.

The profile has details on each of the adults including how they discovered that Rocky Johnson was their father and confirming it through the DNA tests. The relationship between Rock and his father was always a complicated one, something the Rock has spoken often about and which has recently been depicted in dramatized form on his NBC series Young Rock. One of the five, Lisa Purvis, arranged the DNA tests to confirm that they were half-siblings.

All five children are clear that they don’t have any issues with Rock and are not seeking anything from him; Purvis noted that “Dwayne owes us nothing” while Adrian Bowles said, “Dwayne has nothing to do with the decisions that his dad made. He doesn’t even know who we are.” They did say that it has been hard at times to see that regardless of the difficult relationship between Rock and Rocky Johnson, the latter would often publicly speak about Rock in positive terms.

Purvis, who is a filmmaker, noted that when Rock came to Vancouver where she lives to film Skyscraper in 2017, she was constantly seeing pictures and news reports of him there and grew depressed. She noted, “I only see that our dad loved him and not me.”

The feature notes that Rocky Johnson did make contact with his kids occasionally but said his brother Ricky was far more involved, meeting most of them through Facebook and now holding Zoom meetings with the family regularly. Ricky said, “I keep reinforcing that I love them. I tell them that all the time, all the kids.”