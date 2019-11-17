Various News: Special Screenings of The Rock’s Jumanji: The Next Level, The Peanut Butter Falcon on DVD, Shawn Michaels vs. Diesel Clip

– Variety reports that The Rock’s next movie, Jumanji: The Next Level, will have a special screening event on December 12 in an event that will be simulcasting the 2019 Game Awards at 53 Cienmark locations a day before the film’s wide release. Jumanji: The Next Level arrives in theaters on December 13.

– The wrestling-themed movie, The Peanut Butter Falcon is now available on DVD via Amazon. The film features appearances by WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley and Jake Roberts.

– WWE released a vintage WWE Network clip featuring Shawn Michaels vs. Diesel from their No Holds Barred Match at In Your House in April 1996. You can check out that clip below.