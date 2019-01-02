wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock and Miz Look Back on 2018, Mustafa Ali Praises DJZ
January 2, 2019 | Posted by
– The Miz and The Rock both appear in new videos looking back on their busy 2018. You can see the video posted by WWE and Rock below, which feature Miz and Rock reflecting on what was landmark years for both:
– Mustafa Ali posted to Twitter praising DJZ earlier this week, just before the latter announced that he was parting ways with Impact Wrestling:
2018 was wild. I got to wrestle a close friend and training partner @IAmDJZ at an @WWNEVOLVE show a week before making my PPV debut at #SurvivorSeries
Don't sleep on Z.
📸 @AlanBlackRhino pic.twitter.com/bfEcbMNawR
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) December 30, 2018