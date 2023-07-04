wrestling / News
Rocky Romero Hosting Seminar In Brooklyn This Weekend
Rocky Romero will be hosting a seminar in Brooklyn, New York this coming weekend. Catalyst Wrestling announced that the NJPW star will host the seminar for trained talent on Saturday along with his competing at their Because the Internet show.
The full announcement is below:
ROCKY ROMERO TO HOST SEMINAR JULY 8TH IN BROOKLYN
CHAOS member and former IWGP Junior Tag, ROH Tag, and current holder of CMLL’s NWA World Historic Welterweight crown, Rocky Romero will not only appear on July 8th in Brooklyn to wrestle the Infinite T.I.M, but will also be hosting a seminar which will be available for trained wrestlers.
The match is the co-main event to Catalyst Wrestling’s Because The Internet event on July 8th from Chilos’ Greenwood, an outdoor venue in the Park Slope Section of Brooklyn.
The space is limited and must be reserved by emailing [email protected] with a resume and recent footage.
