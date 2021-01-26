Rod McMahon, Brother to Vince, Passes Away at 77

Rod McMahon, the brother of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, has passed away. Figure 4 Online reports that Roderick McMahon III, the elder son of Vince McMahon Sr., passed away last Wednesday. Details around his passing are not known. He was 77 years old.

Rod was living in Willis, Texas at the time of his passing but was a native of Long Island, New York. Unlike his father, brother, and grandfather, Rod did not get involved in the wrestling business. An obituary on the Woodlands Villager notes that Rod graduated from Havlock High School in North Carolina and graduated with a Bachelor of Business Degree from Memphis State University. He was a member of the US Air Force and met his wife Jamice at Ramstein AFB in Germany; they were married in November of 1967.

The couple founded North American Metals in 1987, a business that is still running today. Funeral arrangements have been postponed according to the obituary.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family and friends of Rod McMahon.