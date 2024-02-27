Roderick Strong Calls AEW Revolution 2024 Title Match The Biggest Of His Wrestling Career

The AEW Revolution pay-per-view event in 2024 this Sunday will showcase a match between AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong.

Phil Strum recently had a chat with Strong on the Under the Ring podcast, and here are a few key moments from the interview (per Fightful):

On Cassidy’s character: “I knew of him (Orange Cassidy) prior to him being Orange Cassidy, right?… and then once he became Orange Cassidy… it was one of those, exactly that, like, if he couldn’t wrestle as well as he could and can, it probably would have turned me off. But, the fact that he is so skilled, it makes it very impressive. Just how creative he is with it and it just being so different makes it so enjoyable to watch.”

On the match: “Biggest match of my career (coming up at AEW Revolution). I do honestly (think that). It’s the most important one, I will tell you that. Like I said, he’s just set such a high standard and this is a real challenge in what I call the second phase of my career and coming back from everything and he’s just gonna be the right opponent and I just can’t wait to show the world what we can do.”

