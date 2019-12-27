wrestling / News
Various News: ROH Atlanta Lineup, Goldberg And Chyna Playlists
– Here is a look at the updated card for ROH Saturday Night at Center Stage. The event is scheduled for Jan. 11 in Atlanta, GA and will stream live for Honor Club members.
*ROH Champion PCO vs. Rush
*ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Villain Enterprises vs. Flamita & Bandido & Rey Horus
*ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee vs. Andrew Everett
*Josh Woods vs. Jonathan Gresham
*The Allure vs. Sumie Sakai & Nicole Savoy
– WWE released a playlist highlighting Goldberg’s biggest wins.
– The company also released a playlist showcasing Chyna’s greatest moments.
