– Here is a look at the updated card for ROH Saturday Night at Center Stage. The event is scheduled for Jan. 11 in Atlanta, GA and will stream live for Honor Club members.

*ROH Champion PCO vs. Rush

*ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Villain Enterprises vs. Flamita & Bandido & Rey Horus

*ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee vs. Andrew Everett

*Josh Woods vs. Jonathan Gresham

*The Allure vs. Sumie Sakai & Nicole Savoy

– WWE released a playlist highlighting Goldberg’s biggest wins.

– The company also released a playlist showcasing Chyna’s greatest moments.