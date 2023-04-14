wrestling / News
ROH News: Claudio Castagnoli Retains World Title On ROH TV, Alex Coughlin Challenges Katsuyori Shibata
– Claudio Castagnoli defended his ROH World Championship on this week’s ROH TV. Castagnoli faced Metalik on the show and challenged anyone to face him after the match, as you can see below:
.@ClaudioCSRO SMASH!
➡️ https://t.co/uyBqmqjjxA pic.twitter.com/2a3xfJnBNu
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 14, 2023
EXCLUSIVE: #ROH World champion @ClaudioCSRO gives his thoughts on the entire #ROH roster and welcomes anyone to challenge him for his title.
Watch #ROH #HonorClub TV every Thursday at 7/6c!
▶️ https://t.co/c45XmmDylN pic.twitter.com/6zIMDzQSdB
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 14, 2023
– Alex Coughlin issued a challenge to Katsuyori Shibata for the ROH Pure Championship following their win over The WorkHorsemen:
I can dig it.
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 13, 2023
I want the ROH Pure Title
I want to fight Shibata for it
I’m next in line
Student vs Teacher
It’s time to train https://t.co/LwKIbvd9gn
— Alex Coughlin – アレックス・コグリン (@AlexCoughlin93) April 14, 2023