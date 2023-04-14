wrestling / News

ROH News: Claudio Castagnoli Retains World Title On ROH TV, Alex Coughlin Challenges Katsuyori Shibata

April 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Claudio Castagnoli ROH TV Image Credit: ROH

– Claudio Castagnoli defended his ROH World Championship on this week’s ROH TV. Castagnoli faced Metalik on the show and challenged anyone to face him after the match, as you can see below:

– Alex Coughlin issued a challenge to Katsuyori Shibata for the ROH Pure Championship following their win over The WorkHorsemen:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alex Coughlin, Claudio Castagnoli, Katsuyori Shibata, ROH TV, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading