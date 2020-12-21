wrestling / News
ROH News: Danhausen ‘Officially’ Signed to Company, Cary Silkin on ROHStrong Podcast, Signed Final Battle Posters For Sale
– Danhausen is now “officially” signed to Ring of Honor following his win at Final Battle. Danhausen defeated Brian Johnson by DQ at Friday’s PPV by tricking the refree into believing that Johnson hit him in the head with a microphone and is now part of the company in-character as well as in reality.
– Speaking of Final Battle, ROH is selling posters of the PPV autographed by the involved talent at $50. You can get yours here.
– Cary Silkin is the guest on this week’s ROHStrong Podcast. You can listen to the episode below, which is described as follows:
“Former ROH owner and current ambassador Cary Silkin talks about his days owning the company and keeping it going despite losing money; how the deal to sell ROH to Sinclair Broadcast Group was brokered; the former ROH World Champion who asked him via text message how much he’d sell the company for; ROH’s participation in the movie “The Wrestler,” his infamous brush with John Belushi in the late 70s; and much more.”
