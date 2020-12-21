ROH News: Danhausen ‘Officially’ Signed to Company, Cary Silkin on ROHStrong Podcast, Signed Final Battle Posters For Sale

– Danhausen is now “officially” signed to Ring of Honor following his win at Final Battle. Danhausen defeated Brian Johnson by DQ at Friday’s PPV by tricking the refree into believing that Johnson hit him in the head with a microphone and is now part of the company in-character as well as in reality.

– Cary Silkin is the guest on this week’s ROHStrong Podcast. You can listen to the episode below, which is described as follows: