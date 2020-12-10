wrestling / News

ROH Final Battle Hour One Will be Streamed for Free

December 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH Final Battle Hour 1

– Ring of Honor (ROH) has announced that the first hour of this month’s ROH Final Battle event will be available for free viewing on multiple platforms. The first hour of the show, featuring the Fatal 4-Way match for a TV title shot, will be streamed on Best on the Planet, STIRR City, Facebook, and YouTube.

Meanwhile, the entire four-hour broadcast will be available on pay-per-view, HonorClub, and FITE TV. Here’s the full announcement:

FINAL BATTLE HOUR ONE, FEATURING FOUR-WAY FOR WORLD TV TITLE SHOT, AIRS FREE ON MULTIPLE PLATFORMS

Wrestling fans can watch the first hour of Final Battle, Ring of Honor’s biggest show of the year, for free on multiple platforms.

Final Battle Hour One will be streamed on Friday, Dec. 18 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern on Best on the Planet, STIRR City, Facebook and YouTube. The entire, four-hour Final Battle broadcast will be available on pay-per-view, HonorClub and FITE.

Highlighting Final Battle Hour One is the four-way match between Tony Deppen, Dak Draper, LSG and Josh Woods for a shot at ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee later that night.

As a reminder, Final Battle and all other ROH pay-per-views are free for HonorClub members. HonorClub is available for just $9.99 per month and no long-term commitments are required.

Here are the matches that have been announced for Final Battle thus far:

ROH World Championship Match: Brody King vs. Rush
ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships Match: Shane Taylor & Soldiers of Savagery vs. Bandido, Rey Horus, and Flamita
ROH World Television Championship Match: Winner of the Four Corner Survival Match vs. Dragon Lee
ROH World Tag Team Championships Match: PCO and Mark Briscoe vs. Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Flip Gordon vs. Jonathan Gresham
Four Corners Survival Match For ROH TV Championship Shot: Tony Deppen vs. Josh Woods vs. LSG vs. Dak Draper
Pure Rules Tag Team Match: Fred Yehi and Wheeler Yuta vs. Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus
* EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe
* Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. The Righteous
* Danhausen vs. Brian Johnson

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Final Battle, ROH, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading