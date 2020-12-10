ROH Final Battle Hour One Will be Streamed for Free

– Ring of Honor (ROH) has announced that the first hour of this month’s ROH Final Battle event will be available for free viewing on multiple platforms. The first hour of the show, featuring the Fatal 4-Way match for a TV title shot, will be streamed on Best on the Planet, STIRR City, Facebook, and YouTube.

Meanwhile, the entire four-hour broadcast will be available on pay-per-view, HonorClub, and FITE TV. Here’s the full announcement: