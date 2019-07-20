ROH Issues Statement Following Investigation Into Bully Ray Incident With Fan

– ROH has issued a statement to PWInsider in response to a request for their investigation into a fan claim that Bully Ray intimidated him at the promotion’s show in Portland last month. If you recall, the fan took to Twitter and claimed that after he booed the Allure, he was taken backstage where he was left alone with Bully who intimidated him and told him to treat the women with respect. He later said that the person who took him backstage was Delirious, who is reportedly dating Mandy Leon.

Bully Ray said that the story was “embellished” and added that he “could not have been any nicer to the ‘fan,'” who he said had allegedly “crossed the line” with multiple talents at shows on the Pacific Northwest tour. The Allure members said he was being “extremely inappropriate” and sexually harassing talent.”

ROH’s statement doesn’t go into detail, but says the investigation was completed and “appropriate actions” have been taken with all parties involved. ROh apologized for the incident and said they will not comment further. The full statement is below: