ROH News: Dan Maff Under Exclusive ROH Deal, Note on Angle With The Kingdom, Final Battle Notes

– PWInsider reports that the new contract Dan Maff has signed with ROH is an exclusive one. As a result, he will be saying goodbye to his regular home promotion, WrestlePro. His last event there will be on Saturday in Rahway, New Jersey. Dan Maff will face his best friend Shawn Donavan at the event.

– PWInsider also reports that the storyline in ROH with the attacks on The Kingdom are a ruse in order to turn Vinnie Marseglia against Matt Taven. That will be a feud for the promotion going forward.

– Per Kevin Eck’s column, there will be a former “multi-time champion in WCW” who is “rumored” to appear at Final Battle. The event is scheduled for December 15 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Speaking of Final Battle, the event will be streamed live on Honorclub for ROH. Also, ROH released some additional episodes of Future of Honor for Honorclub subscribers.

– PWInsider also reports that Tommy Fierro for 80s Wrestling Con will be collaborating with ROH in the future for live event promotions.