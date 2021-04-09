ROH News: New Name For Bill Carr After Debut, ROH Ads Airing On FOX Networks,

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Big Bill Carr, who was previously part of Team Tremendous, will now be called Dutch. He shoved Matt Taven and Vincent off a balcony at the 19th Anniversary PPV.

– ROH commercials have been airing regularly on FOX Sports Network stations, which are the regional sports stations that carry local team games. Sinclair previously bought the stations from FOX back in 2019.

– ROH is selling Danhausen shirts exclusively to HonorClub members today.