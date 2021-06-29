ROH Pure Championship Match Set For Best in the World

ROH has announced a Pure Championship match for their Best in the World PPV next month. It was announced on this week’s ROH Week By Week that Jonathan Gresham will defend his championship against Mike Bennett, who won a Pure Rules Gauntlet match to earn the title show.

The show takes place on July 11th and airs on PPV, with the following card thus far:

* ROH World Championship Match: RUSH vs. Bandido

* Jay Lethal vs. Brody King

* Last Man Standing Match: Josh Woods vs. Silas Young

* EC3 vs. Flip Gordon

* ROH Television Championship Match: Tony Deppen vs. Dragon Lee

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bennett