ROH Releases This Week’s Show On Website For Free
ROH has released this week’s episode of their ROH TV series on their website for free. This week’s episode takes a look at the company’s women’s division, and you can check out out here.
The episode is described as follows:
“This weekend’s special episode of Ring of Honor Wrestling is a behind-the-scenes look at last summer’s critically acclaimed ROH Women’s World Title Tournament.
The captivating documentary features an up-close-and-personal look at the stars of the women’s division and chronicles the tournament from start to finish. Candid moments are captured as viewers are given unprecedented backstage access.
There also are revealing – and often emotional – interviews with athletes such as Rok-C, Miranda Alize, Trish Adora, Willow, Quinn McKay and Chelsea Green, as well as ROH Board of Directors member Maria Kanellis-Bennett, one of the driving forces of ROH’s revamped women’s division.”
