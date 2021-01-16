ROH Set To Hold Tapings Next Week, Note On COVID-19 Protocol

Fightful Select reports that Ring of Honor will hold more ROH TV tapings next week and a lot of the talent are set to arrive today. The tapings are set to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday and will create enough content for the next month or so. There are also pre-tapes scheduled early in the week.

It was noted that so far, ROH is the only company right now that hasn’t had any positive COVID-19 tests, but may end up catching some due to how thorough their protocols are. The bubble is said to be “very strict” while their methods are “stringent.”