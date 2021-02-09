wrestling / News
ROH Signs Rush, Dragon Lee, & Bestia Del Ring to New Contracts
– Ring of Honor (ROH) confirmed today some huge news in that La Faccion Ingobernable, consisting of ROH World champion Rush, TV champion Dragon Lee, and their father, Bestia del Ring, have signed new contracts with the promotion. This will keep the reigning champions under the ROH banner, and Bestia del Ring has also received a contract of his own with ROH Wrestling.
Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that two-time ROH World Champion RUSH and ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee have re-signed with the company, and their father, Bestia del Ring, also has signed a contract.
RUSH, Lee and Bestia are members of La Faccion Ingobernable, one of ROH’s leading factions.
The intense, hard-hitting RUSH has been nearly unbeatable since making his ROH debut in December 2018. One of only five men to regain the ROH World Championship, “El Toro Blanco” has been pinned just once in ROH.
Lee, who made his ROH debut in 2016, has held the ROH World Television Title since taking it from Shane Taylor at Final Battle in December 2019. There are few wrestlers in the world who can match Lee’s incredible athleticism.
Bestia, the LFI patriarch, made his presence felt in ROH when he nailed Brody King with a steel chair to help RUSH retain his title at Final Battle in December. Bestia has been wrestling for more than 25 years and has a well-deserved reputation for being one of Mexico’s roughest, toughest rudos (villains).
Rush and Lee’s previous deals reportedly expired with the end of 2020. However, it was reported that they were expected to stay with ROH, and now that news has been confirmed with todays’ announcement.
