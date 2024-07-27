ROH Six-Man Title Match Official For AEW Battle of the Belts XI

The ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles will be on the line at AEW Battle of the Belts XI. The Von Erichs & Dustin Rhodes defeated The Dark Order at Death Before Dishonor to earn a shot at the vacant Six-Man Championships. They will face Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, & Mike Bennett for the titles at the show.

The card for Battle of the Belts XI, which airs Saturday night after Collision, is:

* AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs. Taya Valkyrie

* CMLL Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: The Undisputed Kingdom vs. Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs