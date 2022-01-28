ROH Streaming This is Women’s Wrestling Documentary

Ring of Honor is streaming their “This Is Women’s Wrestling” documentary online. You can see the livestream below for the video, described as follows:

“THIS IS WOMEN’S WRESTLING! Take a look into the world of the Ring of Honor Women’s Division! Hear from stars like Rok-C, Willow, Miranda Alize, Trish Adora, and more, as they share their insight and experiences in the Women’s Championship Tournament!”