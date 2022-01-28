wrestling / News
ROH Streaming This is Women’s Wrestling Documentary
January 27, 2022 | Posted by
Ring of Honor is streaming their “This Is Women’s Wrestling” documentary online. You can see the livestream below for the video, described as follows:
“THIS IS WOMEN’S WRESTLING! Take a look into the world of the Ring of Honor Women’s Division! Hear from stars like Rok-C, Willow, Miranda Alize, Trish Adora, and more, as they share their insight and experiences in the Women’s Championship Tournament!”
