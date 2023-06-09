ROH TV Results: New Board Of Directors Announced, More

The latest episode of ROH TV took place on Thursday, with the reveal of the new Board Of Directors and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on WatchROH, below per Fightful):

* Kyle Fletcher def. Christopher Daniels.

* Matt Sydal def. Zack Clayton (w/ Zack Clayton). Sydal then cut a promo saying he was eying Samoa Joe’s TV Championship.

* Dralistico def. Willie Mack.

* Tony Khan camt out and announced that Joe will defend his title against Matt Sydal next week, and then announced the new Board of Directors consisting of Stokely Hathaway and Jerry Lynn.

* NJPW Strong Women’s Championship Match: Willow Nightingale (def. Rachael Ellering

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Proving Ground Match: The Embassy def. Marcus Kross & Shinobi Shadow Squad

* Mercedes Martinez def. Vertvixen

* Lee Moriarty def. Griff Garrison

* Kiera Hogan def. Robyn Renegade. Athena came out and attacked Hogan after the match with a kendo stick, but Hogan was able to take the stick and hit Athena with it before breaking the stick.

* Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds & John Silver def. Shane Taylor & The WorkHorsemen

* Stu Grayson & The Righteous were interviewed backstage and Grayson said he wasn’t impressed with Dark Order’s match. Vincent said that if what Dark Order did was bad, what they would do next week would be worse.

& Darius Martin, Action Andretti & AR Fox vs. Sonny Kiss, Slim Jay & Jeeves Kay

* The Kingdom def. Cobarde & Dragon

* Stokely Hathaway, Jerry Lynn & Tony Khan came out and Hathaway floated the idea of budget cuts as well as Action Andretti vs. The Embassy in a handicap match. Khan said no and instead booked Andretti, AR Fox & Darius Martin vs. The Embassy in a Trios Championship Match.

* Rey Fenix def. Gravity. Fenix shook hands with timekeeper Leon Saint Giovanni and then hugged Gravity in the ring