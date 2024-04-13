wrestling / News

ROH Women’s Title Match Set For AEW Battle of the Belts X

April 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Battle of the Belts X Image Credit: AEW

The ROH Women’s Championship will be on the line at AEW Battle of the Belts X. Tony Khan announced on Friday that Athena will defend her championship against Red Velvet on Saturday’s special.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs on TNT immediately after Collision, is:

* AEW International Championship Eliminator Match: Roderick Strong vs. Rocky Romero
* FTW Championship Match: HOOK vs. Shane Taylor
* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Athena vs. Red Velvet

