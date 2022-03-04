Rohit Raju Reveals How His Recent Appearances On AEW Dark Came Together

In a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, former Impact Wrestling star Rohit Raju discussed how his recent appearances on AEW Dark came together, potentially joining AEW in the future, and much more. Here’s what he had to say:

Rohit Raju on how his recent appearances on AEW Dark came together: “It was really weird, man. I didn’t expect anything when I announced that I was a free agent. I thank you for retweeting it as well. But it blew up. I remember sitting there that night. I was talking to Jake Something. I said, ‘I guess I’ll tweet this out.’ We were going, ‘Man, how should I word it? I don’t want to make it out like it’s the end of the world or anything like that.’ I ended up tweeting it. Next thing I knew it blew up. You retweeted. It was later on that night, QT Marshall followed me on Instagram. I was like, ‘Oh, this is good.’ Then he messaged me right away, ‘Hey, TK wanted me to hit you up. Are you done with IMPACT?’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ He goes, ‘Wanna come down for Dark?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ He goes, ‘Alright. Get me your information, we’ll fly you out.’ I was like, ‘Well, that’s pretty sweet.’

“So I went down there and they let me cut a promo, which I think I knocked it out of the park. I got to wrestle. At first they were like, ‘We don’t know what we want to do because we don’t know where this is going or any of that.’ They were like, ‘We just want to see you up close and personal.’ I was like, ‘Sweet.’ It made me feel good too, because they were like, ‘Yeah, we know who you are. You’re proven to us.’ I was like, ‘Man, that’s awesome,’ because you never know who’s watching. You don’t know who knows what, who knows what. It was cool to have a company that’s upper echelon looks at you and is like, ‘Yeah, man. We know you’re good. We just want to get closer eyes on you.’”

On potentially joining AEW in the future: “So I did that and heard good things. They brought me back and then we did the match with the Wingmen. It was an eight-man tag, so it was a thing real quick. It was still cool to be down there and I’ll be down there for the March ones as well, which is really cool. Obviously, I’m hoping something happens with that. It’s tough though because they’ve been signing guys left and right, so you want to hope there’s some landscape for you to put your feet on, but you don’t know. I’m just happy to get the opportunity to work and work at a level in front of people of that nature. They’ve treated me real well since I’ve been down there and that’s all I can ask for.”