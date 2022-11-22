Rohit Raju Discusses Promotions He’s Enjoyed And Who He’d Like To Work For In The Future

In a recent Fightful interview, Rohit Raju talked about his past experiences with various companies, and who he’d like to work more with going forward. He shared some details about talent he enjoyed working with and postive fan reactions to his performances. You can read some highlights from the interview below.

On not knowing that his recent UCW match was done for Impact Wrestling: “No, I had no idea it was for IMPACT. I did a show in Bay City. It was against Ace Austin and Jack Price, two guys that are with IMPACT. Next thing I knew it was on there and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s really cool.’ I thought the coolest thing was the fan response. Those IMPACT fans, I get tagged every week. ‘When are we bringing back Rohit?’ ‘When are you coming back?’ Stuff like that. You never know. You never know what’s gonna happen. I’ve been reaching out to several companies. So we’ll see what happens. There’s a couple places I’d like to hit, but I love IMPACT. It will always be home for me. You never know what will happen.”

On his work since leaving Impact in January: “I just wanted to bet on myself for a little bit. I’ve had some really fun success at AEW. I loved that experience. Maybe I’ll show back up there. I got a chance to work with Rocky Romero recently as a second time, it was at Glory Pro. If you get a chance, go watch that show. Man, that match, it was so much fun working with Rocky. He’s such a good dude. I’ve been name dropping this whole time like an idiot.”

On how he’d like to face Romero again in the future: “He is the forbidden door. He knows I want round three. New Japan Strong. That’s what I want. That’s a place I want to go. Jake Something’s been killing it there. He recently got a chance to work with Shingo—awesome. That’s where I want to go. I know there’s a lot of guys there that I know and I would love to put my toe in that water. That’s my next goal is to get back to AEW, do some stuff. Who knows, maybe IMPACT? But I would love to work with New Japan Strong as well.”