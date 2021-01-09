Roku Picks Up Rights to Quibi Shows, WWE’s Fight Like a Girl Likely Included

WWE’s Quibi show Fight Like a Girl looks to have a new home, as Roku has picked up of the defunct streaming platform’s original programming. Roku announced on Friday that it has acquired the rights to the original programming that aired on Quibi, which was a short-form mobile streaming platform that flopped and shut down six months after its launch.

WWE’s series Fight Like a Girl was a Wuibi exclusive and featured 10 episodes with members of the women’s division pairing up with a woman who was feeling held back by personal issues. Stephanie McMahon, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Nikki and Brie Bella, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Sonya Deville, Natalya, Paige and Nia Jax all appeared in the show.

While Roku’s announcement does not specifically mention Fight Like a Girl, it is likely to air on the service. It must be noted that the announcement does not say that any new content is coming, and it is possible the shows and films from Quibi will not continue but will simply air their original episodes.

The full announcement reads: