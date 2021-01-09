wrestling / News
Roku Picks Up Rights to Quibi Shows, WWE’s Fight Like a Girl Likely Included
WWE’s Quibi show Fight Like a Girl looks to have a new home, as Roku has picked up of the defunct streaming platform’s original programming. Roku announced on Friday that it has acquired the rights to the original programming that aired on Quibi, which was a short-form mobile streaming platform that flopped and shut down six months after its launch.
WWE’s series Fight Like a Girl was a Wuibi exclusive and featured 10 episodes with members of the women’s division pairing up with a woman who was feeling held back by personal issues. Stephanie McMahon, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Nikki and Brie Bella, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Sonya Deville, Natalya, Paige and Nia Jax all appeared in the show.
While Roku’s announcement does not specifically mention Fight Like a Girl, it is likely to air on the service. It must be noted that the announcement does not say that any new content is coming, and it is possible the shows and films from Quibi will not continue but will simply air their original episodes.
The full announcement reads:
The Roku Channel to bring Quibi content to streamers in 2021
Hey Streamers! Today, we’re very excited to announce that we’re expanding The Roku Channel‘s library with shows from some of today’s biggest entertainers. How, you ask? By bringing Quibi’s ground-breaking entertainment directly to The Roku Channel in 2021! The Roku Channel will soon be home to Emmy-nominated and popular shows, such as #FreeRayshawn, Chrissy’s Court, Die Hart, Dummy, Flipped, Most Dangerous Game, Punk’d, Reno 911!, Survive, and more, featuring stars including, Idris Elba, Kevin Hart, Liam?Hemsworth, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Richie, Chrissy Teigen, Lena Waithe, and many others. We’re in the process of prepping everything and will be updating the Roku blog with more details once we’re ready to share.
What does this mean?
Content from Quibi, the home for movie quality original entertainment from today’s biggest stars, is moving to The Roku Channel. In 2021, the quick bites and big stories made famous on Quibi will be available to stream on The Roku Channel, giving you access to hundreds of hours of new content. More importantly, all of this amazing content will be available to you for free. Plus, you’ll be able to watch content wherever you can watch The Roku Channel.
What type of shows will be available on The Roku Channel?
When launched later this year, you’ll be able to watch Emmy award–winning content produced by the most successful studios in the business. Programming will feature stars such as Idris Elba, Kevin Hart, Liam?Hemsworth, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Richie, Chrissy Teigen, Lena Waithe, and others, will be available to you in just a few clicks.
When will users be able to watch Quibi programming on The Roku Channel?
We’re working on bringing you more than 75 shows and hundreds of hours of entertainment in 2021. Again, we’re busy getting everything prepped but stayed tuned to the Roku blog for more details once we’re ready to share.
The Roku Channel is your home for free and premium news and entertainment on the Roku platform and our goal is to bring you a best-in-class entertainment experience with a broad range of programming. For many of you, streaming has been an outlet — a little bit of a break during a very hectic 2020. We’re laser-focused on all of you streamers and delivering an exceptional user experience and incredible value. Whether you’re watching from a Roku device, The Roku Channel mobile app or the The Roku Channel on Web, we’re making it easy for you to find the entertainment you want.
What show from Quibi’s library are you most excited to see on The Roku Channel? Keep an eye on the Roku blog for future updates.
Happy Streaming!
More Trending Stories
- Daniel Bryan Reportedly Pushing For More NXT Call Ups To Make New Stars
- Reason Why Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa Was Pulled From Next Week’s Dynamite
- Miro Reflects on Brodie Lee Having a ‘Rigged Tryout’ in FCW, How Beloved Brodie Was
- RETRIBUTION Fires Back at Meme Comparing Them to Capitol Hill Insurrectionists