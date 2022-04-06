Roman Macek Says He Was Offered a Developmental Deal With WWE

Duquesne football player Roman Macek says that he’s received a developmental deal offer from WWE. The college football player spoke with Trib Live and said that he was part of WWE’s tryout over WrestleMania week, and was offered a three-year developmental deal.

“Words can’t describe it,” Macek said of the tryout. “When this opportunity arose, I would’ve been remiss if I didn’t take it. I would’ve been thinking, in time, talking with my kids, ‘I wish I did this.’ No. Now I can tell them I did try out.”

Macek said that he received a phone call on Tuesday from a WWE executive offering him the deal, noting, “Immediately, I started tearing up. I threw my hands in the air. I said thank you probably 400 times in the span of 10 seconds. Accepted it immediately. It was an unbelievable feeling. It felt so surreal. …This is something I wanted my entire life.”

Macek said that the contract is supposed to arrive to him later this week and that WWE will require him to relocate to Florida within 60 days. He is a first-year law student at Duquesne who has a season left at the university. He noted that he will make an announcement soon on social media.