Roman Reigns Beats Edge & Daniel Bryan in WrestleMania 37 Night Two Main Event (Pics, Video)
He had to get a little help, but Roman Reigns took down both Edge and Daniel Bryan to walk out of WrestleMania 37 with his Universal Title. Reigns defeated Bryan and Edge in the main event of night two, pinning them both after a Conchairto to Edge that followed one that Edge delivered to Bryan. Reigns was able to get the advantage on Edge after Jey Uso, who had been taken away injured earlier in the match, came back and attacked Edge, distracting him long enough for Reigns to spear the Rated-R Superstar.
You can see pics and video from the match below. Reigns’ WWE Universal Championship now stands at 223 days, having won it at WWE Payback in August. Our coverage of WrestleMania 37 night two is here.
YES! YES! YES! YES! YES! YES! YES! YES! YES!@RJStadium #WrestleMania @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/xFIWeRMhTF
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 12, 2021
It took 10 years, but @EdgeRatedR finally sees clearly at #WrestleMania. 🎆🤘 pic.twitter.com/DhzDxGlOPD
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2021
Moments like this are worth waiting for. #WrestleMania @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/KdZCgg0ux3
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 12, 2021
.@RJStadium, you must ACKNOWLEDGE HIM. #WrestleMania @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/rK36Adiwkw
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2021
The variables change, but the goal remains the same. #WrestleMania @HeymanHustle @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/GU7KT4dnVV
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 12, 2021
He deserves every second of this. 🤘 🤘#WrestleMania @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/2XO8bYuP0x
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2021
.@EdgeRatedR is MANHANDLING the #UniversalChampion in the Night 2 main event of #WrestleMania, streaming now on @peacockTV! @HeymanHustle @WWERomanReigns https://t.co/VWeoPKOKon pic.twitter.com/Wt09Bse1aM
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2021
We're only a few minutes into this match-up, and carnage is EVERYWHERE! #WrestleMania @WWEUsos @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/9UvvEjxxy5
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 12, 2021
Is @WWEDanielBryan 𝒇𝒆𝒆𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒊𝒕? We think you all know the one word answer to complete this sentence. 😉 #WrestleMania @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/k742bQR31g
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 12, 2021
…and just like that, a light bulb turned on within the #UltimateOpportunist. #WrestleMania @EdgeRatedR @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/hs6jIRv8zm
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 12, 2021
NOPE. 😱 #WrestleMania @HeymanHustle @WWERomanReigns @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/H1hr96gcPh
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2021
.@EdgeRatedR: DOWN.@WWEDanielBryan: DOWN.@WWERomanReigns: STILL STANDING.#WrestleMania @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/8sH0maB9Yg
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 12, 2021
POWERBOMB ↪️ SPEAR!
It is ANYONE's main event for the #UniversalChampionship at #WrestleMania! Presented by @Snickers.@WWERomanReigns @EdgeRatedR @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/5B5MxZ8Niw
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2021
Pride comes before the 𝙎𝙋𝙀𝘼𝙍. #WrestleMania @EdgeRatedR @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/3Sr2FQwifU
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 12, 2021
PAIN. #WrestleMania @WWERomanReigns @EdgeRatedR @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/IXqdv9HTJz
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2021
YOU GET A CHAIR SHOT! AND YOU GET A CHAIR SHOT! AND YOU GET A CHAIR SHOT! #WrestleMania @EdgeRatedR @WWEDanielBryan @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/UWGHszkTbT
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 12, 2021
.@EdgeRatedR has SNAPPED! #WrestleMania @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/oSwIoxuS4r
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 12, 2021
.@WWERomanReigns has pinned both @WWEDanielBryan & @EdgeRatedR to RETAIN the #UniversalTitle in the main event of Night 2's #WrestleMania!
You 𝙢𝙪𝙨𝙩 acknowledge him now. #AndStill @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/A0vBzBXQWN
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2021
Do you hate or love to see it? #WrestleMania #AndStill @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/pumsxvmHNl
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2021
