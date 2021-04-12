Roman Reigns Beats Edge & Daniel Bryan in WrestleMania 37 Night Two Main Event (Pics, Video)

He had to get a little help, but Roman Reigns took down both Edge and Daniel Bryan to walk out of WrestleMania 37 with his Universal Title. Reigns defeated Bryan and Edge in the main event of night two, pinning them both after a Conchairto to Edge that followed one that Edge delivered to Bryan. Reigns was able to get the advantage on Edge after Jey Uso, who had been taken away injured earlier in the match, came back and attacked Edge, distracting him long enough for Reigns to spear the Rated-R Superstar.

You can see pics and video from the match below. Reigns’ WWE Universal Championship now stands at 223 days, having won it at WWE Payback in August. Our coverage of WrestleMania 37 night two is here.